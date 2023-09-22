We asked for your thoughts on Brighton's 3-2 defeat by AEK Athens in their Europa League opener.

Here are some of your comments:

Mick: I thought some of the selections were somewhat strange. The defence without Lewis Dunk struggled to cope with the pace of Garcia and the physicality of AEK in general. Too many players had off days and we didn't have the incisiveness up front. Pedro and March were the pick of Albion's players and perhaps this wasn't the right game for a debut for Fati.

Sam: Proud of the club and the team for a first of, hopefully, many European nights. Without Dunk, we looked shaky and edgy, especially at the back. Lack of experience and leadership on a big night cost us. Nobody’s fault. De Zerbi loves a big response. Let’s see what the weekend and the next five rounds bring. Onwards and upwards!

Andy: Brighton looked lethargic and certainly missed Dunk’s organisational skill at the back. Nevertheless, it was a great occasion for Brighton to be playing in Europe for the first time ever and I’m sure they will make a better account of themselves in the remaining games.

Darren: I thought the Albion were average tonight and never really got going. Some players played quite well but others struggled to impact the game. We're just a way better team when Dunk plays, his influence often doesn't get mentioned and he seldom gets the headlines, but he is the heartbeat of the team.