West Ham striker Michail Antonio is willing to put his club bias aside and admit Chelsea should have been awarded a late penalty at London Stadium last Saturday.

Tomas Soucek was not penalised after blocking Conor Gallagher's shot with his arm and, despite not seeing the incident live, Antonio accepts the Hammers got away with it.

"Tomas has dived like a keeper and handballed it like he is tapping it round the post," Antonio said on the Footballer's Football podcast. "It was quite blatant.

"I would have lost my head if that had happened to us."

Nevertheless, Antonio asserts plenty of decisions have gone against West Ham this season, not least in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge when Maxwel Cornet's late equaliser was ruled out by VAR.

That incident prompted Antonio to say on the podcast that VAR needed "to be binned".

"I've been saying all season that things have not been going our way and our luck needs to change," he said.

"There are loads of things that should have been given, but have not."

