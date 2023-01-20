Ross County forward Jordy Hiwula hopes breaking his Premiership duck last weekend will spark a goal rush as he eyes Scottish Cup progress against Hamilton on Saturday.

Hiwula scored three goals in five League Cup games at the start of the season, and wants to replicate that form in the Scottish Cup.

"I felt I did well in the League Cup earlier this season, but it's a different competition now, hopefully we can go there and get the win," he said.

"My goal against Motherwell is a big boost. It's been a long time coming and now I just want to continue scoring goals.

"When you have a good cup run it boosts morale in camp, so all the boys want to do well in the cup - hopefully we can start by winning on Saturday."