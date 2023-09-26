Alex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

For the most part, Manchester United played some of their best football post-Sir Alex Ferguson under the reign of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It’s a myth that he was tactically inept.

But there was a consistent criticism suggesting that Solskjaer overly-relied on 'individual brilliance'. That was the oh-so common term flung around between pundits and fans alike.

While that was true in instances, it wasn’t an outstanding issue. The same potentially can’t be said anymore under Erik ten Hag.

United ended a three-match losing streak at Burnley on Sunday - a much-needed triumph. That said, was it convincing? Like the wins over Wolves and Nottingham Forest… it wasn’t.

Burnley dominated possession for the most part - and were missing their first-choice striker, Lyle Foster. What bailed United out? You guessed it... 'individual brilliance' from Bruno Fernandes.

I sympathise with Ten Hag. He said last week that he’d barely had his strongest XI since his arrival. You couldn’t disagree. But United need to show progress soon.

Four successive home games await before the international break. All winnable. It’s time to start building on his successful first year in M16 and showcase the identity he is trying so hard to mould.

Get Man Utd news sent to you