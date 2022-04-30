Newcastle v Liverpool: Confirmed team news
There's three changes for Newcastle from the side that beat Norwich 3-0 last-time out.
Fabian Schar, Jonjo Shelvey and Miguel Almirón - on the bench in that game - come into the starting XI.
Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Bruno Guimaraes, Shelvey, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin.
Subs: Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Darlow, Gayle, Longstaff.
Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah and Thiago, who had a stellar performance in the Champions League win against Villarreal in midweek, are both named on the bench for Liverpool.
In total the Reds make five changes as James Milner, Naby Keita, Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota and Joel Matip come in.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Keita, Jota, Mane, Diaz.
Subs: Fabinho, Konate, Thiago, Salah, Jones, Tsimikas, Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott.