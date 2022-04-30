Newcastle v Liverpool: Confirmed team news

There's three changes for Newcastle from the side that beat Norwich 3-0 last-time out.

Fabian Schar, Jonjo Shelvey and Miguel Almirón - on the bench in that game - come into the starting XI.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Bruno Guimaraes, Shelvey, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin.

Subs: Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Darlow, Gayle, Longstaff.