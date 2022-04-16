Same again for Hearts at Hampden

For today's Scottish Cup semi-final with Edinburgh rivals Hibs, Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson sticks with the same XI that started last weekend's 3-1 league derby at Tynecastle.

That means fit-again Cammy Devlin must be content with a place among the substitutes.

Defenders Michael Smith and John Souttar and midfielder Beni Baningime remain on the sidelines.

Hearts: Gordon, Atkinson, Sibbick, Halkett, Kingsley, Cochrane, Haring, Halliday, McKay, Boyce, Simms.

Substitutes: Stewart, McEneff, Woodburn, Mackay-Steven, Devlin, Moore, Ginnelly.