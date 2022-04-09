Watford 0-3 Leeds - Marsch reaction

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch to BBC Match of the Day: "It’s a massive three points when you look at the table.

"I think there was a moment where the team wasn’t at its highest in confidence, so the first job was to try to create a little bit of calmness in the group and then we talked immediately about tactical things, about trying to transform the way we played.

"I’ve been very positive with them and I’ve seen a group that’s willing and wants to fight for everything and wants to learn and grow every day. It’s been a pleasure to be their coach."