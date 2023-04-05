Alex Howell, BBC Sport

The last minute winner from Jean Phillipe-Mateta looks like it has provided the lift that Crystal Palace needed.

It was their first win of the year and the first time they had scored two goals in a game since New Year's Eve.

However, the win only moves them four points clear of the relegation zone and Roy Hodgson will know there’s a lot more work to do.

He managed to get all of the attacking threats Palace possess in his first line up since returning to the club with Odsonne Edouard, Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise all in the team.

Zaha looks to have picked up a groin injury and it is not clear how long the Palace talisman will be out for, but judging by his emotional reaction it may be a bad one.

The Eagles' next five games are against teams below them in the table and they will have to ensure that they keep picking up points to be safely clear of relegation in May.