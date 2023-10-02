The Times' chief football writer Henry Winter has been outlining his six-point plan to improve VAR on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast: "In no particular order, I think the audio should be played live. I was at the NFL yesterday and it just makes so much more sense for the people who are in the arena to actually understand what's going on, if the officials are communicating.

"Then there are big things like improving the standards of refereeing. This is not a great generation of referees, so we've got to be looking at all of these talented academy kids who are being released, have an understanding of the game, who probably still want to make a living from the game. So maybe some of them could be fast-tracked into refereeing.

"Semi-automated offside introduction. We had that at the World Cup and it's just a chip in the ball which makes sure that offside is more readily applied.

"We need to allow intervention after the restart. This weekend, the phantom offside had been given and everybody could see that it was a mistake. Under the current rules, if you kick off you cannot go back on it. That's ridiculous. Everyone knew it was wrong so, even after the restart, everyone should've held their hands up and said that's ridiculous, that is a goal.

"VAR specialists. That's having someone who just focuses on VAR and then isn't rotated to do a match as a fourth official or a referee. The idea would be to just have specialists in VAR.

"Lastly, the two officials who have now been stood down, it was a bad look them going to the UAE in midweek. It's a long way away and nobody is going to be in a fit state really to do their job 36 hours after a long flight."

