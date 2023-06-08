Saints learn their Viaplay Cup group

St Johnstone have been drawn alongside Ayr United, Alloa Athletic, Stirling Albion and Stenhousemuir in Group A of the Viaplay Cup.

The fixture list and TV selections will be published in due course.

The tournament gets under way on the weekend of 15-16 July, with the subsequent group-stage matchdays on 18-19, 22-23, 25-26 and 29-30 July.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join European representatives Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs in the last 16.

St Johnstone famously lifted the trophy in 2021 as part of their League and Scottish Cup double, while last season they failed to make it past the group stage.