Shankland the clear choice as your Hearts' player of the season

We asked you to choose your standout Hearts performer from the season. The verdict was near unanimous...

Neil: Lawrence Shankland has had an excellent season and he deserves his call-up to the Scotland squad with his impressive goal tally backed up by all-round play and ability to link up and hold the ball to allow others into the game.

Teddy: It has been a hard season for Hearts but we pulled through! The standout player for me was Alex Cochrane, he was one of our best defenders of the season.

Scott: Without a doubt Shankland has been the standout player of the season but with a big shout out to Josh Ginnelly. If Hearts had been better in defence, it would have been a much more comfortable season. Hearts do not have a bad defence but they are lacking a commanding centre-back.

Paul: Shankland for lots of reasons is my player of the season, obviously the goals but his leadership and link-up play has been superb. We need to keep Rangers and Celtic away from pinching him!

Kevin: There really is one performer above them all this year and it is Shankland, he’s been absolutely brilliant, not just his goals but his work-rate too. Others players worth a mention are Ginnelly and Cochrane.

Gordon: Player of the season clearly for me has got to be Shankland, his goals, captaincy and also full 90-minute performances, but Ginnelly deserves a big shout too.

Chris: Shankland for me, he can't break the great John Robertson's long-standing record and not win player of the year.

Jim: Over the whole season it has got to be Shankland, not just the goals but a great team player, clever and got stuck in regardless.

Neil: Shankland was the best player by some way, he took on the captaincy when needed and kept up his level of performance when the team went through the late slump. He is the first Hearts player to score 20 goals since John Robertson. What a season! Cochrane, Ginnelly, Zander Clark and Craig Gordon also deserve praise and good to get Peter Haring back late on in the season.

Andrew: The best and most consistent player has to be Shankland as stand-in captain, scoring 20+ goals and keeping the team in focus.

Kevin: Individual and team form fluctuated all season, at times it was painful to watch. We know the players can do better. However, we could always rely on Shankland to score a goal. His contribution got us to fourth. With a new manager and some positive tactics, I think he can build on that next season.

Michael: You can’t look beyond Shankland. If we only consider that he scored nearly 30 goals he’d be the player of the season, but he gets involved in the build-up too, creating space for his team-mates. Utterly undroppable! It was scandalous he wasn’t in the Scotland squad for the start of the qualifiers.

Ross: Shankland has been tremendous, not only scoring over 25 goals but his all-round game has been much better than anticipated. Cochrane is next with consistently good performances, Toby Sibbick started the season with seemingly very low confidence but has turned it around and was much better from October onwards.