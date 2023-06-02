Gaetano Berardi says he had the "best part" of his playing career with Leeds United and was proud to achieve a "dream" of appearing in the Premier League with the club.

The Switzerland-born defender, 34, recently announced his retirement from playing. He spent seven years with Leeds, helping them back into the top flight before his departure in the summer of 2021.

Berardi told BBC Radio Leeds: "I had the opportunity to play for big clubs. It was my dream to play in Italy in Serie A and I had the chance to do it, so I'm very glad about that.

"And then thinking about the time in Leeds, it was something really unexpected and I think it was the best part of my career.

"I started with a new dream - to take Leeds into the Premier League and play in the Premier League. I'm really proud of my career."

