Livingston 1-1 St Mirren: What the manager said

Livingston manager David Martindale tells BBC Scotland: "Fair play to St Mirren. They put us under pressure after we scored and we have to deal with the ball into our box better. We take it on the chin.

"I felt for the boys a little. I felt over the piece we deserved a wee bit more from the game. I felt we had better chances, better entries into the opponent's box. We have to do better ourselves in terms of execution when we do get in there. We were a bit unlucky to come away from a point.

"I look at the league now, and I think it was just two honest teams that cancelled each other out. We tried to turn it into percentage football, but I think you'll see a lot of that this year.

"It's Scottish football. The fine margins are so tight. We didn't manage the game well enough in the final stages. I'm fairly happy with the start we've had. I try and focus on the next game. Win, lose or draw, I don't spend much time looking at the league table."