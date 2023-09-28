Kompany on Salford win, facing Newcastle and squad youngsters
Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport
Vincent Kompany has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game at Newcastle.
Here are the key lines from the Burnley manager:
On whether it is an important week: "You don’t know the order of when points will come. You take nothing for granted and take your opportunity. Staying calm is a big part and making sure the performance of Manchester United and result at Nottingham Forest is something we can continue."
On Anass Zaroury, who had a hand in all four goals at Salford: "Talented player. There is a jump to the Premier League for everyone, we had a conversation with him and the things that were important for him to bring to the game. He is on the pathway, he will be a player with a part to play."
On facing a "big test" against Eddie Howe's side: "That is what you are in the game for, against every opponent there is a small opportunity of doing something special and what you will be remembered for. It is difficult predict because of their threats and weapons but there is something there to have a good performance and result. There are not many away grounds harder than St James' Park."
Burnley's last meeting against Newcastle ended in relegation and Kompany said: "So much has happened, it seems like an eternity ago. How far can the club still go? That is the exciting bit. We are on a path of struggling less years if we can manage to do it this year."
On teenager Wilson Odobert and other young players in the squad breaking through: "It is a matter of time. One of the things I have been able to do as a manager is see the start of a lot of a talent. It is about timing, don’t force it or stop it when the momentum is there. Talent always comes through."
The Clarets thrashed Salford 4-0 in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday. Kompany said on the win: "It has been a good set of performances in the last three or four games. We were favourite and had to win the game, it feels good to do the job."
On facing Everton and former manager Sean Dyche in the next round: "It is a month from now but for the fans and players it is always exciting to look forward to a cup run. Stories will be written about the game.