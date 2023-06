Will Saturday's Wembley affair become known as 'The Gundogan final'?

Manchester City's midfield maestro found the net twice from outside the box to secure the FA Cup against rivals Manchester United.

In doing so, talk of the Treble remains on and according to The Star on Sunday, it's a case of "bring on Inter" in the Champions League final for Gundogan.

