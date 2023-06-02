Portugal manager Roberto Martinez says it is "heartbreaking" to see Everton's recent Premier League struggles, and would not be drawn on whether he was ever close to returning for a second spell in charge at Goodison Park.

For the second successive season, the Toffees narrowly avoided relegation from the top flight.

Martinez, who managed Everton between 2013 and 2016, told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast of his emotions at seeing their struggles.

"It's heartbreaking at the moment to see the objectives that Everton are fighting for," he said. "Everton is a wonderful club with an incredible history, the plans for the future look fantastic. It's been a very tough period.

"I had a fantastic time there. I treasure the memories of finishing with 72 points, getting to the semi-finals of domestic cups.

"We were, a bit, the victims of our own momentum and the opportunities looked like they were coming. I always look back with a lot of pride and the club will always be close to me."

Listen to the full interview with Roberto Martinez