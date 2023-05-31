Who has conceded the most goals this season?
- Published
Alastair Telfer, BBC Sport
Newcastle's impressive run to Champions League is proven by their strong defence having conceded the same amount of goals as title winners Manchester City (33).
On the other hand Liverpool missing out on the top four is indicated by conceding 15 more goals then fourth placed Newcastle.
It is no surprise that relegated Southampton and Leeds have shipped the most goals with 73 and 78 goals.
Everton's ability to remain more solid under Sean Dyche to avoid the drop on the final day is proven with their 57 goals conceded.