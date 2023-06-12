Liverpool are set to move for Southampton's James Ward-Prowse, 28, after appearing to lose out on 24-year-old fellow England midfielder Mount, who is set to join Manchester United from Chelsea. (Mirror), external

The Reds are already in preliminary talks with two other midfield targets - Nice's Khephren Thuram and fellow Frenchman Manu Kone of Borussia Monchengladbach, both 22. (Football Insider), external

