Javi Gracia says he is not paying attention to the results of the teams around Leeds in the relegation scrap, despite the fact his side do not play until Monday.

The Whites are two points above the bottom three but wins for Everton and Nottingham Forest would see them drop to 18th before the game with Liverpool at Elland Road.

With eight games remaining, Gracia says the position they are currently in is not the most important aspect.

"It's important to be strong in this moment," he said. "But not because now we're at the bottom, one point or ahead or behind.

"We just try to be focused on ourselves and to compete in the best way. If we are faithful with our plans, we will have many chances to achieve our target at the end of the season.

"That's what we are concerned about - not today or tomorrow if we are in a better or worse position."

After a difficult afternoon at home against Crystal Palace last Sunday, Gracia is backing his players to rebound against the Reds.

"For us, this game is crucial," he said. "It's one we have to take advantage of.

"It is not a final because there are eight games left, but we have to live it like that.

"We know it will be very demanding but we have to give 100 per cent."