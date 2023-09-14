St Mirren youngster Campbell joins Burnley for undisclosed fee

St Mirren have agreed a transfer fee for 17-year-old Murray Campbell to join Burnley's academy.

The defender's Paisley contract had expired in the summer and the player expressed his desire to move on.

A St Mirren statement read: "The club would have been due training compensation for the defender, however, we have come to an agreement with Burnley for an undisclosed fee with a potential for further add-ons and a future sell on fee.

"It's a credit to the St Mirren youth academy that we have produced another talented young player that has moved on to the English Premier League following Dylan Reid's move to Crystal Palace in January.

"We wish Murray the best of luck in his future career."