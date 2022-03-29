Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

At the start of the 2021-22 season, Fraser Forster was firmly behind Alex McCarthy in Southampton’s goalkeeping pecking order, sitting out the first 17 games of the Premier League campaign.

Now, with the 33-year-old in the England squad for the first time since October 2017, and in line for his first appearance in a Three Lions shirt since 2016, there’s an outside chance he could see his place in Gareth Southgate’s squad turn into a permanent one.

With Jordan Pickford an England favourite and Aaron Ramsdale’s Arsenal form all but guaranteeing him a place in the 2022 Qatar World Cup squad, there is still one place to fight for.

Nick Pope and Sam Johnstone currently occupy the third and fourth place in the keeper rankings, but their indifferent club performances may mean the door is ajar for Forster.

Previously a standout performer for Burnley, Pope is in the midst of a relegation battle with the Clarets.

Johnstone, who has previously been linked with Southampton, has been in a West Brom side who have dropped from league challengers to mid-table mediocrity, and he and Ramsdale are out of the current squad because of illness and injury.

Part of a Southampton team who have lost their past four, a last-minute inclusion in the World Cup squad for Forster is unlikely.

However, if he can rediscover his form from earlier in the season, when the Saints lost just one of their first nine after his introduction, there is a possibility that he could squeeze his way in.