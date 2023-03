Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports: "I'm really happy to win and get three points away from home, espcially with a clean sheet.

"We had a goal disallowed and psychologically we overcame that.

"It's great to see the goals distributed through the team. Leandro [Trossard] laid on three assists and could also have scored today too. Every time we put the ball in the net it's great. We practice lots of things and today scored beautiful goals."