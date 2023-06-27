Newcastle United are in advanced talks with Southampton over a potential £15m deal for 20-year-old England Under-21 right-back Tino Livramento. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Newcastle, Liverpool and Manchester United are set to launch bids for 24-year-old Victor Osimhen. Napoli's reported rejection of Paris St-Germain's 100m euro (£86m) move for the Nigeria striker could spark an auction among the Premier League clubs. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian), external

The Magpies, Arsenal and West Ham are in a three-way chase for Monaco and France midfielder Youssouf Fofana, 24. (L'Equipe - in French, subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Sunderland's Chris Rigg, 16, has rejected a move to Newcastle to remain at the Stadium of Light. (The Athletic - subscription required), external

