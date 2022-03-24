Gary Lineker, Micah Richards and Alan Shearer are back with the Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast and, this week, the trio discuss English football's greatest ever number 10.

One of the players to make the list is former Manchester United playmaker Paul Scholes.

Alan Shearer: "Look at what he has done in the game and what he has won and achieved. Paul Scholes was the best player I played against."

Micah Richards: "Scholes was an incredible player."

Another United representative on the list is Juan Mata, who Shearer describes as "clever" and "technically superb".

