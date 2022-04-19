Embarrasing, disappointing and maybe humiliating - Rangnick

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I don't think a different formation at the start would have changed anything. The first goal we conceded, it was not part of the game plan to be that high up and concede a counter-attack after five minutes. That changed the game.

"The first half, we were just not good enough. We did not win any first ball or second balls. We were second best in all relevant areas. Second half we changed a centre-back with Jadon Sancho. The first 25 minutes we were better and had pressure on the ball at times. We had two or three moments, but the third goal killed the game off.

"For the third goal it came from a ball we should not play. A pressing invitation - 12 yards into Anthony Elanga, who is a player for behind their back line. It is inviting them for those moments and six seconds later the ball was in our net.

"It is embarrassing, it is disappointing, maybe even humiliating. We have to accept they are six years ahead of us now. When Jurgen Klopp came they changed at the club and lifted not just the team but the club and city to a new level. That is what needs to happen with us in the next transfer windows."