C﻿raig Beazley, UTCIAD, external

Finishing on a high is incredibly important going into next season, with each place adding on a couple of million pounds.

In our last performance at Crystal Palace it had a feeling of us being a bit too relaxed. Despite VAR missing a blatant red card for Joachim Andersen - and I'm shocked because it was looked at yet it wasn't given - we let ourselves down again.

The players need to push for these last two games. Although the recent Southampton and Leeds United games were both great wins, the season didn't end there.

We will see on Saturday against Manchester United if the side have a final little push in them. I would have taken our position last August, but now safety is confirmed, why not play with freedom and finish with a bang rather than a whimper?