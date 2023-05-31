Pep Guardiola was named the LMA manager of the year on Tuesday night - the third time in six years he has received the accolade.

Former Premier League defender Stephen Kelly believes the Spaniard has "changed football" as his side attempt to win an historic treble to match rivals Manchester United.

But where does he rank among the all-time greats? Despite all the domestic success, does Guardiola need to win the Champions League with Manchester City to be considered a true great?

Have your say here