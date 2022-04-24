Cornet misses out for Burnley - Team news

Only one change for Burnley from Thursday's win against Southampton and it's a significant one.

Ivory Coast forward Maxwel Cornet misses out - not even making the bench - and is replaced by striker Matej Vydra.

Perhaps that could see Jay Rodriguez play out wide with Vydra going up top along Wout Weghorst.

Burnley XI: Pope, Taylor, Cork, Tarkowski, Brownhill, Weghorst, McNeil, Roberts, Rodriguez, Collins, Vydra.