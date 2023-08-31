Livingston v St Mirren: Pick of the stats

St. Mirren have the highest shot conversion rate in the Scottish Premiership this season (19.4%), while no side has scored more goals so far than the Buddies (7 from 36 shots).

St. Mirren have won two of their first three (D1) Scottish Premiership matches for the first time since 2020-21 and are unbeaten in their first three for the first time in the top-flight since 2011-12.

Livingston have failed to score in three of their last four Scottish Premiership matches and have drawn a blank in six of their last nine in the league, although they did score three last time out against Hibernian.

St. Mirren have scored at least once in all eight of their top-flight trips to Livingston, remaining unbeaten in the last four (W2 D2).