We asked for your suggestions on Everton's best bargain signings.

One man springs to mind, but here are some of your ideas:

Steve: Seamus Coleman has to be the best signing Everton have made. £60k for an outstanding professional, who is a humble yet wonderful human being.

Bill: Kevin Campbell came on loan and scored nine goals in eight games. He was the club's top scorer that season, despite only being there only from the end of March. He saved Everton from relegation and then signed permanently for £3m.

Phil: Obviously Everton's best 'value for money' signing has to be "Sixty Grand, Sixty Grand Seamus Coleman". Cut him and he bleeds blue!

David: This is a hard one to call. Many will say Seamus Coleman and his £60,000 price tag. But it has to be the best keeper I've ever seen, Neville Southall. One of the main reasons Everton were so good in the mid 80's. One on one he was virtually unbeatable.