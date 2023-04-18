What is happening behind the scenes at Tottenham is affecting the team on the pitch, according to former Premier League defender Steve Brown.

Speaking on BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast following Spurs' late defeat by relegation battlers Bournemouth, he said: "From Tottenham's perspective, there just seems like there is a negativity that has set in this year.

"Across the stands, behind the scenes and on the pitch at times, you feel like they should be in Chelsea's position in the league to get this kind of negativity, so something has gone horribly wrong that we cannot quite understand.

"There should be a bit more positivity about their season. It's all very much, 'this is rubbish'.

"Apathy has set in and the crowd don't like the football. There is a dynamic between the team and the staff that's just not working."

This was a view echoed by BBC Radio London commentator Phil Parry, who questioned the current coaching setup.

"The interesting point is that Antonio Conte has gone, but the coaching staff remain," said Parry.

"So they are in the system of coaching the team in a certain way, but why doesn't Cristian Stellini do something different?

"He's his own man and his own coach, but effectively he's still Conte's assistant and that's the system they have put in place.

"I do feel that what is going on behind the scenes is affecting the team as well, and there is a huge amount of questions to be answered at Spurs this summer."

