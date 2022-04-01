Premier League players in line for Scotland award

Premier League stars Kieran Tierney, John McGinn and Billy Gilmour head a five-strong shortlist for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association top international player.

Scotland have gone eight games’ unbeaten since September 2021 and are scheduled to play their World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine in June.

Aston Villa’s McGinn has won the award for the past two years and captained his country against Poland last week.

Arsenal defender Tierney scored his first goal for Scotland against Poland last week, while 20-year-old Gilmour, who is on loan at Norwich from Chelsea, has been a consistent performer.

QPR striker Lyndon Dykes and Hearts keeper Craig Gordon complete the list.