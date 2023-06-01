Liverpool are in talks with Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 24, over personal terms and hope to complete his signing from Brighton next week. (Fabrizio Romano, external)

Newcastle have offered Bruno Guimaraes a £200,000-a-week deal to ward off interest from Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona and make the Brazil midfielder, 25, their highest-paid player. (Sun, external)

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, although the Old Trafford club are yet to agree a transfer for the 24-year-old England international who is also wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool. (Telegraph - subscription required, external)

