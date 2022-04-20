Liverpool 'joy to watch' - Kuyt

Former Liverpool striker praised the Reds as "a joy to watch" after they dismantled old rivals Manchester United at Anfield.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, Kuyt relished the forward options available to boss Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool challenge for a historic quadruple.

"If you have three players playing up front who can score goals, you're a happy manager - Klopp has five!" Kuyt said. "And they're scoring for fun in really big games.

"It's a joy to watch for everyone. As a Liverpool man, I just hope they can continue till the end of the season - all looks very bright at the moment."

Kuyt is not quite backing the Reds to sweep all trophies but says it will be "small details" that decides who wins the biggest prizes.

"It will be all about who can keep their nerve," he said.

"Teams are still dropping points when you don't expect - we'll just have to wait and see."

Listen to more from Kuyt at 02:18'00 on BBC Sounds