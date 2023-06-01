Your Wolves player of the season is...
We asked you to select your Wolves player of the season from the four candidates chosen by our fan contributor.
After voting in your thousands, we can reveal the winner is... Ruben Neves - picked by a whopping 71% of you.
Here is a breakdown of the final results:
Ruben Neves - 71%
Craig Dawson - 20%
Mario Lemina - 5%
Toti - 4%
And here's what Dazzling Dave from Always Wolves Fan TV, external had to say about your winner...
"Captain Fantastic! Mr Consistent! Legend! When times were tough, Ruben got stuck in and helped dig this team out of the mire. He gives his heart and soul every time he pulls on the old gold shirt. The six years of Ruben at Molineux have been amazing!"
