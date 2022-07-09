Celtic needed changes to 'send the right message' - Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou believes Harry Kewell brings an "energy and enthusiasm" that can help Celtic step up a level next season.

The former Oldham and Crawley boss was recruited to his fellow Australian's backroom staff ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

"We had a successful season last year but we know we have to go up a level this year," Postecoglou told Sky Sports.

"I think sometimes if players come in and see no change I don't think it sends the right message.

"Harry has had a crack at trying to be a manager and he wants to carve out a career for himself and he brings some real energy and enthusiasm for us."