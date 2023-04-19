Phil Parry, BBC Radio London

Ten years ago, Brentford were hurtling towards one of their most dramatic conclusions ever.

As five o’clock approached on 27 April 2013, the Bees were awarded a penalty at the Ealing Road end to secure automatic promotion to the Championship. On-loan striker Marcello Trotta grabbed the ball from regular spot-kick taker and club hero Kevin O’Connor.

Of course, he missed. Doncaster scampered up the other end from the rebound, they scored and went up as champions. Brentford finished in the play-offs and, after seeing off Swindon with more penalty drama, met Yeovil in the final.

That day at Wembley is not fondly remembered. I recall being sent a picture of one young fan travelling home looking crestfallen while I waited in the interview area.

The reason the memories stir more vibrantly this week is because Yeovil have just been relegated to the sixth tier of the men’s game. It is their fourth demotion since 2014 and a stark reminder that sport can be cruel and painful as well as glorious.

For Brentford, that loss was hard, but fans and observers wondered whether it was a positive, suggesting the club were in better shape when promotion came a year later.

The same has been said about Premier League elevation after failed attempts in 2015 and 2020.

Obviously promotion would have been approached in the same way the club does everything but they were more ready when it arrived.

And now, as this season reaches its denouement with Brentford still potentially in the mix for a European push, the debate re-emerges surrounding readiness.

Naturally, if the Bees were to qualify for continental competition, it would be embraced.

But, if they were to just miss out, many would argue that it is only a matter of time and this campaign has been another staging post towards that aim.

Listen live to BBC Radio London's special programme All About Brentford from 19:00 BST on 19 April.