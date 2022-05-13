Lawro's predictions: Wolves v Norwich

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Wolves were on a poor run of form even before they got taken apart by Manchester City on Wednesday, but this is a great chance for them to sign off for the season with a win in front of their own fans, in their last home game of the campaign.

Norwich are already thinking about next season in the Championship and might give more chances to some of their younger players after 19-year-old winger Tony Springett did well against Leicester.

This will be great experience for them but it's hard to see them getting anything at Molineux.

Paul's prediction: 2-0

Find out how Lawro and Paul 'Semtex' Daley think the rest of the weekend Premier League fixtures will go