James Tarkowski says Nathan Collins has what it takes to go right to the top.

The 21-year-old has been nominated for the Premier League's April player of the month award after impressing at both ends of the pitch in recent games.

Tarkowski said: "Collo's been exceptional. You forget how young he is because he looks so old, but he's performed to an incredible level considering it's his first season in this league.

"He's got huge potential. He's played a fair few games this year, way more than a lot of lads his age, and played really well.

"It's still a learning experience for him, he's still got time to improve and bring his game on, but the level he's performing at now at such a young age, he can go right to the top for sure."

Collins has stepped in for the injured Ben Mee, who has been playing his part from the sidelines.

Tarkowski praised his long-time team-mate, saying: "He's dealt well with it because it's not an easy position to be in. People are calling him 'skaffer' - because, gaffer or skip, we don't really know what to call him.

"It's good for him because he's still around it. You can get left on the side a bit when you're injured sometimes, but obviously he's still a massive help to the group.

"Ben's a bit too young to be talking about his managerial career yet, but he's been great around the place."