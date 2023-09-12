'One more slip-up could prove fatal as Beale tries to win back fans'

Jamie Currie, Rangers fan

It's been a week where we couldn't enjoy the break. Instead, we were left to pick the bones out of the Old Firm loss and wonder where exactly Rangers go from there.

There were loud calls on social media for Michael Beale to be replaced. Let's be honest, there isn't a lot of evidence so far that would make for a real debate on the issue.

It's not a great place for Beale to be in at present. We have fans questioning his position, he hasn't won a single big game since taking charge in November, his team look shapeless and clueless on the pitch.

But it's clear the board have decided to give him the next chunk of fixtures. Having said that, given the mood of the fans and how the start to the season has gone, you get the feeling that one one more slip-up will prove fatal for the former QPR boss.

So, how does Beale go about winning the fans back – if he can? The short answer is to start winning matches.

However, it has to be more than just winning. He has to find a shape that fits the group of players he has assembled, and find a style that will mean he wins more games than not. Furthermore, he has to spend time on the training pitch organising the horrific excuse for a press that we are currently witnessing.

And let's not forget an aspect that should have been taken care of during pre-season - he has to get his best players in roles that get the maximum out of their talents.

Todd Cantwell should be in the number 10 position – it shouldn't be his job to cover full-backs. Danilo – the club's most expensive signing during the summer – should be given a run of games enabling him to lay his claim to the number nine position.

To combat the lack of width, I would suggest a variation of 3-5-2 could be the best way to get more from this squad. Will the manager try that? Who knows. He's already picked nine different starting 11s in the first nine games, so maybe with the 10th he will stumble across a formula that works for his players.

It will be interesting to see how Rangers perform in Perth on Saturday lunchtime. They need to be up for it from the off. It will go one of two ways - they will either look like they are ready to kickstart the season, or it will be another match that adds to the growing discontent surrounding the manager.

That sounds crazy given it will be the fifth league game of the season, but sadly, that's just were Rangers are. Hopefully we get three points to take the edge off the constant doom and gloom.