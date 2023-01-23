Leicester City, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are looking at bringing in Paris St-Germain and Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas, 36. (Mundo Deportivo, in Spanish), external

The Foxes are showing a strong interest in Brazilian winger Tete, who is on loan at Lyon from Shakhtar Donetsk - though the 22-year-old is also a target for Everton and Forest. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, Leicester are planning fresh talks with Stoke City this week over a deal for Harry Souttar, after an initial bid for the 24-year-old Australia defender was rejected. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

