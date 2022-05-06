Howe on Wilson's return, Saint-Maximin's interview and facing Man City

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle's Premier League match at Manchester City on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Callum Wilson has trained all week and Howe said "he looks in a good place and there's a good chance he'll be involved on Sunday".

Kieran Trippier "is slightly behind" Wilson and a late decision will be made on him.

Howe said Wilson and Trippier's return to training has given everyone a lift: "When you see good players on the training pitch as part of your team, it can't fail to inspire you."

Fabian Scar won't be available, but "fortunately there's no fracture" on his foot.

He said Allan Saint-Maximin "in no way meant to damage the team and the unity we’ve built" with a recent interview.

On Paul Dummett's new contract, Howe said: "I'm really pleased to see him stay fit for a sustained period of time. He's played his part and I'm delighted he's staying."

Howe said "we have to prepare for the best Manchester City", despite their Champions League exit.

He added: "We need more intensity than last week [against Liverpool], that's for sure. We have to come out all guns blazing."

Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences