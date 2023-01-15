'Celtic target Laidouni staying with Ferencvaros'

Celtic target Aissa Laidouni says he is staying at Ferencvaros as the 26-year-old Tunisia midfielder wants to continue playing in European competition this season. (The National), external

Celtic are looking at 29-year-old Brazilian striker Thiago Santana as a potential replacement for Giorgos Giakoumakis and are also interested in his 21-year-old Shimizu S Pulse team-mate, Yuito Suzuki, according to reports online. (Scottish Sunday Express), external

Although Cho Gue-Sung would prefer to join Mainz rather than Celtic, current club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors have a new forward waiting in the wings for a move should they sell the 24-year-old South Korea international for the fee they want, in the region of around £3m. (Football Scotland), external

Cho Gue-sung's agent says the South Korea striker's move to Celtic from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors collapsed because the 24-year-old has concerns about his own fitness. (Xportsnews), external

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou insists he is in the business of strengthening his squad and not forcing players out of the club in the January transfer window. (Football Scotland), external

