Eddie Howe said other than a tight back for Chris Wood and a hamstring issue he feels will not be "serious" for Joelinton, Newcastle have a clean bill of health after their 5-0 friendly win over Al Hilal on Thursday.

Here is all the manager had to say in the aftermath:

"A good game for us, a good workout. Just what we needed at this stage of our preparations," Howe told Newcastle's website., external

"They didn't make it easy for us. I was pleased with the attitude. Some good goals, a good display and the lads will benefit from the fitness workout."

On Joelinton scoring twice

"I'm pleased with all the scorers. Two for Joel, two for Almiron and one for Dylan Stephenson. I thought we could have scored more but they caused us problems in the first half and we had to be good defensively, especially from crosses."

On Almiron's two goals

"I'm very pleased as we don't want to lose any of the momentum we had in the first half of the campaign. Miggy has been pivotal to that."

On Dylan Stephenson's first goal for the club

"You always remember the first goal you score for your team. He's a great lad, very hard working, a great attitude. A great experience for him and hopefully it's the first of many for him."

On Loris Karius returning to action

"He had a bit to do in the first half. We weren't at our sharpest in the opening stages. He made a number of good saves and commanded his box well. Mark Gillespie came on and I was very impressed. He took a very difficult corner and made a couple of good saves."