Everton v Leicester: Head-to-head record
- Published
Everton are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games against Leicester (W3 D2), having lost five of their previous nine against them (W4).
Leicester have only failed to score in one of their 16 Premier League away games against Everton, finding the net in each of their last 12 visits since a goalless draw in January 1999.
Thirteen of the first 18 Premier League meetings between Everton and Leicester ended as draws (4 Everton wins, 1 Leicester). Since then, just two of the 14 between the sides has finished level (7 Everton wins, 5 Leicester).
Everton have kept four clean sheets in their last eight Premier League games, including each of their last two (3-0 v Crystal Palace, 0-0 v Fulham). They last recorded a shutout in three consecutive league games back in March 2021 under Carlo Ancelotti.