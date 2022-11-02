Everton are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games against Leicester (W3 D2), having lost five of their previous nine against them (W4).

Leicester have only failed to score in one of their 16 Premier League away games against Everton, finding the net in each of their last 12 visits since a goalless draw in January 1999.

Thirteen of the first 18 Premier League meetings between Everton and Leicester ended as draws (4 Everton wins, 1 Leicester). Since then, just two of the 14 between the sides has finished level (7 Everton wins, 5 Leicester).