'Shambles', 'disgrace', 'ridiculous' - reaction to 4-0 defeat

Niall: Just a real shocker! On the back of the Dons performance last weekend and United's current form, this insipid, lacklustre and, quite honestly, embarrassingly poor performance was not expected. It was just incredible to watch a series of very poor passing, extremely limited penetration, which was clearly very hard to watch for 4000 travelling fans.

M﻿artin: Total disgrace. Should have stuck to the team from last week. Our club is being ruined and Goodwin is way over his head. I don't think he is the right man for the job. He should be sacked before we're relegated.

Z﻿oe: We showed some promise at the start but lost it just as quickly. A few easy goals missed, a penalty not given and one that wasn’t even a penalty that led to a goal. It looked like the ref wasn’t even watching the same game at times. Ridiculous.

B﻿arry: What can you say to sum up that abject performance? I was all for Jim Goodwin coming in, but his stats since coming in 'aint any better than where we were under Glass. The club needs changed top to bottom. 4000 fans travelled to Dundee and for what - to get that sort of showing! Pathetic.

Alison: Tactically and defensively we were an absolute shambles and then, to top it off, you have the management coming out with "it's just one of them games". What hope have we got if that's their attitude? It was an embarrassing performance from everyone and the travelling fans let down once again. Get it sorted Dons ASAP.

B﻿rian: I was among the 4000 fans who were badly let down yet again. How does this team go from week to week with such inconsistency? These issues have to be addressed, for these fans who are turning out in their numbers will stop coming.

J﻿ohn: It looked bad for the Dons in the first few minutes when our supposed great striker, Miovski, missed an open goal from a couple of yards. Ramirez should have been brought on before half time in his place. One change - Barron for Watkins. There should have been at least three. No idea how to change a game.