Kukharevych sidelined by medial ligament damage

Hibs forward Mykola Kukharevych could be facing three months on the sidelines after suffering medial ligament damage.

The Ukrainian, who is on loan at Easter Road for the season from French club Troyes, hasn’t played since the 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock in Hibs’ last game before the winter break.

"Myko's seeing a specialist in London today, he's suffered a recurrence of his injury," said Hibs manager Lee Johnson.

"If he has to go in a brace, it could be 12 weeks. If he doesn't, it could be three or four weeks."