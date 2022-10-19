W﻿e asked whether Steven Gerrard is on borrowed time at Aston Villa or whether he is still the right man for the job.

H﻿ere are some of your views:

C﻿hloe: If Gerrard is to survive in the job he needs a hugely convincing win against Fulham and to then get the same against Brentford.

N﻿athan: Most Villa fans wanted Gerrard to work. However stubborn tactics, belief in players that aren't putting work in and a disconnect with the fans have made things sour. Last year we looked like a promising team but we look a haunted group on the pitch. I believe we may as well give him until the world Cup unless there is a stand out candidate.

S﻿imon: Build slowly and build strong. Gerrard needs time. A few wins and we will be in a positive position. Finish mid-table this season then recruit well again and then Europe!

Steve: There are so many things wrong with Villa at the moment - selection, formation, tactics, form, confidence, you name it. However, I'm looking at the players, then looking at Gerrard and his staff and thinking, where is the motivation coming from? No encouragement, no anger, no energy, no communication, no coaching, no motivation.

M﻿ark: Gerrard is way out of his depth , tactically inept, makes inconsistent team selections and multiple excuses for mediocre performances. Time to go. We need a more stable and experienced manager.