We asked our fan writer to pick the best save they'd seen an Arsenal goalkeeper make and David Seaman in the 2003 FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Jeff: Best save? John Lukic in the League Cup final in the late 1980s against Luton Town. For all the world it looked like the ball was past him, but he somehow saved it. One of those 'I can't believe my eyes' moments.

Gumbo: I recall a superb save by Jens Lehmann at Old Trafford around 2006-07. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shot for the far corner but Jens somehow got a finger to it and tipped it wide. The look on Solskjaer's face said it all.

Mike: The Bernd Leno double save against Spurs in 2019 was a miracle moment! The first save was great, but to get up and tip the second shot over was simply unbelievable! Best Premier League save I have ever seen.

James: Best feeling and most memorable for me has to be the Lehmann penalty save versus Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final in 2006. I was eight years old and I’d never watched Arsenal lose a European game. Little did I know what would unfold in the final...

