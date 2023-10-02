Matt Cooper, Talking Wolves, external

During Wolves’ most recent period of success, the club was synonymous with playing five at the back under Nuno Espirito Santo, but every coach since has opted to play a back four.

It is probably no coincidence that Wolves have struggled to reach the heights of Nuno's tenure since, so could a switch to a back five prove fruitful for Wolves? Well, it certainly did against Champions League winners Manchester City at the weekend.

Wolves have been extremely leaky this season and have really struggled defensively, which is a concern for a team who have notably struggled at the other end of the pitch too.

Wolves looked a lot more settled and organised against City, opting for an aggressive low block that left little room for gaps across the pitch, as the champions found it difficult to find pockets of space to get their creative players performing in. Pedro Neto, Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha were still potent on the break and although only one shot on target was mustered up, they were a constant threat on the counter.

It is certainly a performance to build from for Gary O'Neil but it is probably likely he will tweak the shape based on the opposition rather than opting for a one-size-fits-all approach.

